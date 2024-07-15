Short Interest in Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) Rises By 40.2%

Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,420,000 shares, an increase of 40.2% from the June 15th total of 2,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 499,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.8 days.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sify Technologies in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:SIFY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.42. 228,386 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.19. Sify Technologies has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $3.37.

Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. It operates through Network Centric Services, Data Center Services, and Digital Services segments. The Network Centric Services segment offers internet, internet protocol and multi-protocol label switching virtual private network, SDWAN, managed Wi-Fi, internet of things, wholesale and retail voice, managed services, dedicated internet access, and proactive monitoring and management of the network and devices.

