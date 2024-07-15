Short Interest in Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) Rises By 40.2%

Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,420,000 shares, an increase of 40.2% from the June 15th total of 2,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 499,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.8 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sify Technologies in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Sify Technologies
Sify Technologies Stock Performance
About Sify Technologies
Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. It operates through Network Centric Services, Data Center Services, and Digital Services segments. The Network Centric Services segment offers internet, internet protocol and multi-protocol label switching virtual private network, SDWAN, managed Wi-Fi, internet of things, wholesale and retail voice, managed services, dedicated internet access, and proactive monitoring and management of the network and devices.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Sify Technologies
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Major Gaming Stock to Watch: Why It’s a Safe Bet Now
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- AI-Powered Insurance Disruptor: This Stock Is a Growth Machine
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Why Consumer Stock Is Citigroup Analysts’ Top Choice Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for Sify Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sify Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.