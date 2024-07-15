Short Interest in SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA) Declines By 27.6%

SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a decrease of 27.6% from the June 15th total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SigmaTron International in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Shares of SigmaTron International stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.50. 8,825 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,199. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.04 and its 200 day moving average is $4.06. The stock has a market cap of $33.50 million, a PE ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.28. SigmaTron International has a 12 month low of $2.61 and a 12 month high of $7.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in SigmaTron International in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of SigmaTron International during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC bought a new position in shares of SigmaTron International during the 4th quarter valued at about $292,000. Institutional investors own 23.85% of the company’s stock.

SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies, electro-mechanical subassemblies, and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; compliance reporting, and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

