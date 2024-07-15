Short Interest in Silver Spike Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SSIC) Declines By 28.2%

Silver Spike Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SSIC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, a decline of 28.2% from the June 15th total of 31,200 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 12,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Get Silver Spike Investment alerts:

Silver Spike Investment Price Performance

SSIC stock traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $11.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,708. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.08. The company has a market capitalization of $73.28 million, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.29. Silver Spike Investment has a 52 week low of $7.29 and a 52 week high of $12.45.

Silver Spike Investment (NASDAQ:SSIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 million. Silver Spike Investment had a net margin of 44.98% and a return on equity of 5.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share.

Silver Spike Investment Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. Silver Spike Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.94%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Silver Spike Investment stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SSIC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.20% of Silver Spike Investment as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 4.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silver Spike Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Silver Spike Investment Corp., is a a business development company. It is a specialty finance company, focuses on investing across the cannabis ecosystem through investments in the form of direct loans to, and equity ownership of, privately held cannabis companies. It intends to partner with private equity firms, entrepreneurs, business owners, and management teams to provide credit and equity financing alternatives to support buyouts, recapitalizations, growth initiatives, refinancings, and acquisitions across cannabis companies, including cannabis-enabling technology companies, cannabis-related health and wellness companies, and hemp and CBD distribution companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Spike Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Spike Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.