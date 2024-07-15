Short Interest in Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) Expands By 46.0%

Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a growth of 46.0% from the June 15th total of 5,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 15,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of SCKT traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,048. Socket Mobile has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 million, a PE ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.13.

Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Socket Mobile had a negative net margin of 8.38% and a negative return on equity of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $4.98 million during the quarter.

Socket Mobile, Inc provides data capture and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its products and solutions are integrated into mobile applications for applications in the areas of point of sale, commercial services, asset tracking, manufacturing and quality control processes, transportation and logistics, event management, medical, and education.

