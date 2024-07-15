Short Interest in Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN) Declines By 16.0%

Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 39,800 shares, a decrease of 16.0% from the June 15th total of 47,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

NASDAQ STCN traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.83. The company had a trading volume of 525 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,535. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.47. The company has a market capitalization of $80.83 million, a PE ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.20. Steel Connect has a twelve month low of $7.36 and a twelve month high of $13.00.

Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Steel Connect had a net margin of 53.00% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $43.86 million during the quarter.

In other Steel Connect news, Director Steel Partners Holdings L.P. bought 156,313 shares of Steel Connect stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $1,875,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 969,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,632,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have bought a total of 927,548 shares of company stock valued at $9,596,658 in the last ninety days. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Connect in the 1st quarter valued at $2,991,000. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Steel Connect by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. now owns 2,017,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,440,000 after purchasing an additional 18,261 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steel Connect by 1.4% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 332,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Steel Connect by 0.6% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 159,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 47.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steel Connect, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides supply chain services in the United States, Mainland China, Netherlands, and internationally. It offers product configuration and packaging, kitting, and assembly of components and parts into finished goods; and value-added processes, such as product testing, radio frequency identification tagging, product or service activation, language settings, personalization and engraving, multi-channel packaging, and packaging design services.

