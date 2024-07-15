Short Interest in Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX) Declines By 13.6%

Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,600 shares, a decline of 13.6% from the June 15th total of 43,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stryve Foods

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Stryve Foods stock. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC owned approximately 9.65% of Stryve Foods worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 40.28% of the company’s stock.

Stryve Foods Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ SNAX traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.22. 1,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,745. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.65, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.84 and its 200-day moving average is $1.64. Stryve Foods has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $8.86.

About Stryve Foods

Stryve Foods ( NASDAQ:SNAX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.76) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $4.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 million. Stryve Foods had a negative return on equity of 432.63% and a negative net margin of 103.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.25) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stryve Foods will post -5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryve Foods, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells snacking products in North America. The company's product portfolio consists primarily of air-dried meat snack products marketed under the Stryve, Kalahari, Braaitime, and Vacadillos brands. It also produces charcuterie slabs, thinly sliced steaks, air-dried beef sticks, biltong, biltong slabs, crisps, carne seca, sliced biltong, and droëwors products, as well as markets and sells human-grade pet treats under the brand Two Tails.

