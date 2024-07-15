Short Interest in Tenon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNON) Increases By 26.8%

Tenon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNON – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,000 shares, an increase of 26.8% from the June 15th total of 27,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Tenon Medical Stock Performance

Tenon Medical stock opened at $0.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.00. Tenon Medical has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $4.70.

Tenon Medical (NASDAQ:TNON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter. Tenon Medical had a negative net margin of 445.77% and a negative return on equity of 1,267.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Tenon Medical from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th.

Tenon Medical Company Profile

Tenon Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the development of surgical implant systems to treat severe lower back pain in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers CATAMARAN SI-Joint Fusion System to fuse sacroiliac joints (SI-Joints) to treat SI-Joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain; and features fixation device that passes through the axial and sagittal planes of the ilium and sacrum, as well as transfixes the SI joints.

