Short Interest in Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH) Rises By 23.7%

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 559,200 shares, an increase of 23.7% from the June 15th total of 451,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tile Shop news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 77,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.20 per share, for a total transaction of $483,085.40. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6,217,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,547,656.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders bought a total of 1,007,466 shares of company stock valued at $6,714,950 over the last ninety days. 36.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tile Shop

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Tile Shop by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tile Shop during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Tile Shop in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Tile Shop by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 85,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 12,921 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tile Shop by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 344,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after buying an additional 25,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.66% of the company’s stock.

Tile Shop Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:TTSH opened at $7.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.62 million, a P/E ratio of 34.29 and a beta of 1.43. Tile Shop has a 1 year low of $4.33 and a 1 year high of $7.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.73 and a 200-day moving average of $6.76.

Tile Shop (NASDAQ:TTSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tile Shop had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $91.73 million for the quarter.

Tile Shop Company Profile

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. The company offers natural stone products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, comprises ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal and luxury vinyl tile.

