Short Interest in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Decreases By 23.1%

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,320,000 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the June 15th total of 13,414,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TVTX shares. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics Stock Up 0.1 %

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. Talbot Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $522,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $177,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 10.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $964,000.

NASDAQ:TVTX opened at $9.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.69. Travere Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.12 and a 1 year high of $17.57.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.78). The business had revenue of $41.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.46 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 87.94% and a negative return on equity of 238.06%. Travere Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.27) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics will post -3.92 EPS for the current year.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.

Further Reading

