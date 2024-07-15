Short Interest in uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) Increases By 18.2%

uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 49,300 shares, an increase of 18.2% from the June 15th total of 41,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Get uCloudlink Group alerts:

uCloudlink Group Price Performance

Shares of UCL opened at $1.57 on Monday. uCloudlink Group has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $3.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.59. The stock has a market cap of $58.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.33 and a beta of 4.41.

uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $18.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.90 million. uCloudlink Group had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 7.15%. Analysts anticipate that uCloudlink Group will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

uCloudlink Group Company Profile

uCloudlink Group Inc operates as a mobile data traffic sharing marketplace in the telecommunications industry. The company provides uCloudlink 1.0, a model that focuses on cross-border travelers that need mobile data connectivity services in various countries; and operates portable Wi-Fi services under the Roamingman name in China and Malaysia, which provides global mobile data connectivity services, as well as offers GlocalMe portable Wi-Fi terminals and cloud SIM architecture for mobile virtual network operators, mobile network operators (MNOs), and portable Wi-Fi terminal rental companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for uCloudlink Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uCloudlink Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.