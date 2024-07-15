Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHPH) Short Interest Up 46.2% in June

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHPH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,000 shares, an increase of 46.2% from the June 15th total of 21,200 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 57,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SHPH traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.41. 12,962 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,428. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of -0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.42. Shuttle Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $1.05.

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SHPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to cure cancers. It develops Ropidoxuridine, an oral halogenated pyrimidine to treat patients with brain tumors and sarcomas SP-1-161, an HDAC inhibitor that initiates the mutated in ataxia-telangiectasia response pathway for radiation sensitizing cancer cells and protecting normal cells; SP-2-225, a pre-clinical class IIb that effects on the regulation of the immune system; and SP-1-303, a pre-clinical selective Class I HDAC for the treatment of ER positive cancers .

