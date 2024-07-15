Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Shares Gap Down to $4.76

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.76, but opened at $4.62. Sibanye Stillwater shares last traded at $4.61, with a volume of 458,790 shares traded.

Get Sibanye Stillwater alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Sibanye Stillwater from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on Sibanye Stillwater

Sibanye Stillwater Trading Down 0.8 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sibanye Stillwater

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.78.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fermata Advisors LLC increased its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 82.5% in the second quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 20,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 9,171 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sibanye Stillwater during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Tactive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 22.5% during the first quarter. Tactive Advisors LLC now owns 94,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 17,320 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Sibanye Stillwater during the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sibanye Stillwater during the first quarter valued at about $141,000. 34.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sibanye Stillwater

(Get Free Report)

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sibanye Stillwater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sibanye Stillwater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.