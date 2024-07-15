SL Green Realty (SLG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 17th. Analysts expect SL Green Realty to post earnings of $1.59 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
SL Green Realty Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of NYSE SLG opened at $61.72 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.34 and a 200-day moving average of $50.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.47, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.83. SL Green Realty has a 12 month low of $28.55 and a 12 month high of $63.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.
SL Green Realty Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is currently -36.32%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
SL Green Realty Company Profile
3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SL Green Realty
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Top 3 Defense Stocks That Should Be on Your Radar
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.