SL Green Realty (SLG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 17th. Analysts expect SL Green Realty to post earnings of $1.59 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SL Green Realty Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE SLG opened at $61.72 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.34 and a 200-day moving average of $50.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.47, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.83. SL Green Realty has a 12 month low of $28.55 and a 12 month high of $63.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

SL Green Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is currently -36.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SLG. Barclays raised SL Green Realty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on SL Green Realty from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. StockNews.com raised SL Green Realty to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SL Green Realty from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.38.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

Featured Stories

