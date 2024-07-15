SL Green Realty (SLG) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.59 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
SL Green Realty Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of SLG opened at $61.72 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.34 and its 200 day moving average is $50.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of -7.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.83. SL Green Realty has a 12-month low of $28.55 and a 12-month high of $63.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.
SL Green Realty Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -36.32%.
About SL Green Realty
3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.
