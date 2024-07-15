SL Green Realty (SLG) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.59 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SL Green Realty Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of SLG opened at $61.72 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.34 and its 200 day moving average is $50.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of -7.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.83. SL Green Realty has a 12-month low of $28.55 and a 12-month high of $63.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

SL Green Realty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -36.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SLG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on SL Green Realty from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SL Green Realty from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised SL Green Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank raised SL Green Realty from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on SL Green Realty from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.38.

About SL Green Realty

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

Further Reading

