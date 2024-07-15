Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a decrease of 16.4% from the June 15th total of 11,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 25,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Slam Price Performance
SLAM traded up $0.00 on Monday, reaching $11.11. 61,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,563. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.00. Slam has a twelve month low of $10.66 and a twelve month high of $11.24. The stock has a market cap of $260.53 million, a PE ratio of 101.00 and a beta of 0.01.
Slam (NASDAQ:SLAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
About Slam
Slam Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.
