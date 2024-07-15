Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a decrease of 16.4% from the June 15th total of 11,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 25,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Get Slam alerts:

Slam Price Performance

SLAM traded up $0.00 on Monday, reaching $11.11. 61,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,563. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.00. Slam has a twelve month low of $10.66 and a twelve month high of $11.24. The stock has a market cap of $260.53 million, a PE ratio of 101.00 and a beta of 0.01.

Slam (NASDAQ:SLAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Slam

About Slam

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Slam in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,393,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Slam by 119.8% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 326,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,538,000 after acquiring an additional 177,740 shares in the last quarter. Kim LLC increased its holdings in shares of Slam by 394.2% in the 4th quarter. Kim LLC now owns 316,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after acquiring an additional 252,268 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Slam in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,327,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its position in shares of Slam by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 284,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after buying an additional 56,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Slam Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Slam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.