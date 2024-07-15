SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Shares Acquired by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management increased its stake in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,800 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SM. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in SM Energy by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,125 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SM Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in SM Energy by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 44,826 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 3,692 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SM Energy by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 574,120 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $22,230,000 after acquiring an additional 123,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in SM Energy by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 209,641 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,117,000 after acquiring an additional 40,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

In other SM Energy news, SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total transaction of $804,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 114,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,756,808.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SM opened at $44.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 4.20. SM Energy has a fifty-two week low of $32.21 and a fifty-two week high of $53.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.52 and its 200-day moving average is $44.86.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.13. SM Energy had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 31.80%. The firm had revenue of $559.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.21 million. Equities research analysts expect that SM Energy will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.29%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of SM Energy from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com downgraded SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on SM Energy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on SM Energy from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on SM Energy from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.89.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

