Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) Shares Gap Up to $14.02

Shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.02, but opened at $15.17. Smith & Wesson Brands shares last traded at $15.93, with a volume of 212,213 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st.

Smith & Wesson Brands Stock Up 10.5 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.63 and its 200-day moving average is $15.30. The stock has a market cap of $705.72 million, a P/E ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.10. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $159.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Smith & Wesson Brands’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Smith & Wesson Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from Smith & Wesson Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Smith & Wesson Brands

In other Smith & Wesson Brands news, Director Robert L. Scott sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $29,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 69,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,029,621.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Smith & Wesson Brands

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWBI. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 2.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 565,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,306,000 after buying an additional 14,563 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,514,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,368,000 after purchasing an additional 92,985 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 5,302 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 115,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 40,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 1,255.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,813 shares in the last quarter. 59.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, and Gemtech brands.

Featured Stories

