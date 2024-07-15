Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Trading Down 1.8% Following Analyst Downgrade

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) traded down 1.8% on Monday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $240.00 to $165.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Snowflake traded as low as $132.80 and last traded at $133.34. 1,380,216 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 6,578,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $135.75.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Redburn Atlantic restated a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 target price (down from $180.00) on shares of Snowflake in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Guggenheim upgraded Snowflake from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Snowflake from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.31.

In related news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.98, for a total transaction of $2,144,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 733,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,914,863.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.98, for a total value of $2,144,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 733,773 shares in the company, valued at $104,914,863.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Emily Ho sold 6,500 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.36, for a total value of $1,029,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,712,995.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 533,460 shares of company stock valued at $66,963,450. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. Choreo LLC raised its stake in Snowflake by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in Snowflake by 266.3% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 10,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after buying an additional 7,633 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the first quarter worth about $244,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $44.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.62 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $142.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.02.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $828.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.95 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.99% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. Research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

