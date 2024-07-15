Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Shares Gap Down to $42.82

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $42.82, but opened at $41.60. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile shares last traded at $41.53, with a volume of 50,321 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $54.50 to $46.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $62.80 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.81.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81, a P/E/G ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.05.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by $2.52. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 30.74%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.2134 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s payout ratio is 41.73%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 9,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

