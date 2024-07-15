SOLVE Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $7.47 Million (SOLVE)

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 15th. One SOLVE token can currently be bought for about $0.0102 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SOLVE has a market cap of $7.47 million and $165,795.28 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SOLVE has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar.

Get SOLVE alerts:

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001206 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About SOLVE

SOLVE (SOLVE) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 25th, 2017. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 734,000,000 tokens. The official message board for SOLVE is medium.com/solve-care. The official website for SOLVE is solve.care. The Reddit community for SOLVE is https://reddit.com/r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care.

SOLVE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SOLVE is a cryptocurrency on the Ethereum blockchain, integral to Solve.Care’s global healthcare platform. It transforms healthcare by decentralizing services, using Ethereum smart contracts for secure automation. SOLVE drives payments, scheduling, and healthcare coordination within the platform. Patients, doctors, and caregivers benefit from transparent, secure transactions. It also incentivizes health goal adherence and rewards quality medical services. The Solve.Care Foundation, led by Pradeep Goel, an IT and healthcare entrepreneur, developed SOLVE and the platform, based in the United States. Revolutionizing healthcare through blockchain technology.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOLVE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SOLVE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SOLVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SOLVE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.