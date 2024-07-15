Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 58,300 shares, an increase of 31.9% from the June 15th total of 44,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Leighton M. Cubbage sold 1,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total transaction of $48,419.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,664 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,233.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,963 shares of company stock worth $110,306. 7.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southern First Bancshares

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 4.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 413,259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,125,000 after buying an additional 16,012 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 151,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,618,000 after purchasing an additional 32,621 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 1.3% during the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 139,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 61,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 8,938 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 36.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 54,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 14,545 shares during the period. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Southern First Bancshares Stock Performance

SFST stock traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.85. The company had a trading volume of 3,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,287. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.90 million, a P/E ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.83. Southern First Bancshares has a one year low of $24.55 and a one year high of $39.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.86.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $21.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.38 million. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 4.30%. Research analysts anticipate that Southern First Bancshares will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Southern First Bancshares Company Profile

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans to the general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. The company accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

