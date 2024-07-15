SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 56,500 shares, an increase of 32.6% from the June 15th total of 42,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 234,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

SPAR Group Price Performance

SPAR Group stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.14. 80,628 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,193. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.56. SPAR Group has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $52.07 million, a PE ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.57.

SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. SPAR Group had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $68.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SPAR Group will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPAR Group

In other SPAR Group news, Director Williams H. Bartels sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,709,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,477,706.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Robert G/ Brown sold 15,201 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total value of $32,074.11. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,138,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,621,310.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,019,901 shares of company stock valued at $1,844,717. Insiders own 59.66% of the company's stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SPAR Group stock. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. IAM Advisory LLC owned about 0.06% of SPAR Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 9.57% of the company’s stock.

About SPAR Group

SPAR Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and brand marketing services in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers merchandising and marketing services, such as resets and cut-ins; price and inventory audits; stock replenishment and rotation services; out of stock management; promotional event setup; and display management, as well as category management and set up services comprising category and product resets; planogram maintenance; display and shelf services; and point of purchase installation and management.

