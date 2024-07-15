Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$5.50.

SDE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cormark raised shares of Spartan Delta from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. CIBC raised shares of Spartan Delta from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$4.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Desjardins lowered Spartan Delta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$4.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Cibc World Mkts raised Spartan Delta from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Spartan Delta from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Spartan Delta Stock Performance

Shares of Spartan Delta stock opened at C$4.11 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.11 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.65. The company has a market cap of C$711.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.64, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.84. Spartan Delta has a one year low of C$2.63 and a one year high of C$4.88.

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$84.15 million for the quarter. Spartan Delta had a return on equity of 58.05% and a net margin of 154.30%. On average, research analysts predict that Spartan Delta will post 0.3500432 EPS for the current year.

About Spartan Delta

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canada. Its assets are located in Montney and Deep Basin. The company was formerly known as Return Energy Inc and changed its name to Spartan Delta Corp. in May 2020. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

