SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) Hits New 52-Week High at $73.86

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $73.86 and last traded at $73.51, with a volume of 55319 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.55.

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 291.8% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 124.5% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 21,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth $73,000.

About SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

