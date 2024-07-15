SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Acquired by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPYV. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 346,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,349,000 after purchasing an additional 19,613 shares during the period. TAGStone Capital Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. now owns 93,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,680,000 after acquiring an additional 6,199 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 25,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 135,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,813,000 after purchasing an additional 50,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 3,876,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,207,000 after purchasing an additional 529,904 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.08. 524,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,385,817. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $39.51 and a 1-year high of $50.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.29. The stock has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

