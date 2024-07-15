S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) Hits New 52-Week High at $36.49

S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $36.49 and last traded at $36.22, with a volume of 8607 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.44.

Get S&T Bancorp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded S&T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on S&T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp Trading Up 2.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.84.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $96.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.30 million. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 24.68%. On average, analysts predict that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

S&T Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. S&T Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 37.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William J. Hieb sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $341,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,770 shares in the company, valued at $986,458.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On S&T Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in S&T Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $812,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in S&T Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $9,055,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,699,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 83.0% in the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. 65.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&T Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Construction, Business Banking, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for S&T Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&T Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.