STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Price Target Increased to $53.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at BTIG Research from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.39% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on STAA. Mizuho raised their target price on STAAR Surgical from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on STAAR Surgical from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, William Blair raised STAAR Surgical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Shares of STAAR Surgical stock traded down $1.96 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.15. 453,265 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 678,224. STAAR Surgical has a 1 year low of $26.66 and a 1 year high of $58.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.65 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.52.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $77.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.34 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 4.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in STAAR Surgical by 173.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,038 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 5,733 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in STAAR Surgical by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,721 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at about $289,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in STAAR Surgical by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,310 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in STAAR Surgical by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 51,057 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia.

