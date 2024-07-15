STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Shares Sold by Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC

Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC decreased its position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 36.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,158 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 124.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on STAG shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price (up previously from $41.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Wedbush initiated coverage on STAG Industrial in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on STAG Industrial in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.90.

In other news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total transaction of $1,044,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,062.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

STAG stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.93. The company had a trading volume of 168,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,785. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.09. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a one year low of $31.69 and a one year high of $39.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.77.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.1233 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 148.00%.

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

