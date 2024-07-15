Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,390,000 shares, a decline of 20.6% from the June 15th total of 3,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
SBLK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Star Bulk Carriers from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Star Bulk Carriers
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Star Bulk Carriers
Star Bulk Carriers Trading Down 0.2 %
SBLK stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.07. 249,239 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,555,198. Star Bulk Carriers has a 1 year low of $16.57 and a 1 year high of $27.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.29 and a 200-day moving average of $23.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.96.
Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.87. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 20.57%. The business had revenue of $259.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.78 million. Analysts predict that Star Bulk Carriers will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Star Bulk Carriers Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.46%. This is a boost from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 135.14%.
Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile
Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including iron ores, minerals and grains, bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 116 dry bulk vessels with combined carrying capacity of 13.1 million deadweight tonnage (dwt) consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels with carrying capacities between 53,489 dwt and 209,537 dwt.
Featured Stories
