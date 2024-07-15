Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,390,000 shares, a decline of 20.6% from the June 15th total of 3,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Get Star Bulk Carriers alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBLK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Star Bulk Carriers from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Star Bulk Carriers

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Trading Down 0.2 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBLK. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,025,802 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,009,000 after acquiring an additional 233,000 shares in the last quarter. Grand Alliance Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,756,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 404,110 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,694,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,814,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

SBLK stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.07. 249,239 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,555,198. Star Bulk Carriers has a 1 year low of $16.57 and a 1 year high of $27.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.29 and a 200-day moving average of $23.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.96.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.87. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 20.57%. The business had revenue of $259.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.78 million. Analysts predict that Star Bulk Carriers will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Star Bulk Carriers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.46%. This is a boost from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 135.14%.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including iron ores, minerals and grains, bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 116 dry bulk vessels with combined carrying capacity of 13.1 million deadweight tonnage (dwt) consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels with carrying capacities between 53,489 dwt and 209,537 dwt.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.