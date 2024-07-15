Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Trading Down 1.6% After Analyst Downgrade

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $104.00 to $98.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Starbucks traded as low as $73.48 and last traded at $73.64. Approximately 2,127,711 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 10,316,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.83.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SBUX. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. DZ Bank cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.75.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Starbucks

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at $5,234,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,264,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $601,375. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,403,768 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,907,020,000 after buying an additional 470,498 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $1,240,652,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,367,331 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,091,378,000 after purchasing an additional 268,030 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,027,953 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $948,093,000 after purchasing an additional 27,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in Starbucks by 106.7% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 5,612,687 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $512,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Down 1.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $83.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.47.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.38% and a negative return on equity of 49.91%. The company had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 62.81%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

