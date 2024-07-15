Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Trading 5% Higher

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $135.99 and last traded at $135.62. Approximately 128,658 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,221,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $129.22.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America cut their price target on Steel Dynamics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.13. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.01 earnings per share. Steel Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 11.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Steel Dynamics

In other news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 21,000 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $2,873,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,265,376.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Steel Dynamics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 3.1% in the first quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 2.8% during the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.7% during the first quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 11,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.