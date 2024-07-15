Steem (STEEM) Trading 8.5% Higher Over Last Week

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. One Steem coin can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000300 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Steem has a total market cap of $88.34 million and $4.52 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Steem has traded up 8.5% against the US dollar.

Get Steem alerts:

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63,114.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $385.73 or 0.00611148 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00009272 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.51 or 0.00111714 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.05 or 0.00036527 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $158.53 or 0.00251171 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.22 or 0.00039952 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.96 or 0.00069647 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Steem Profile

STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 466,564,624 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official website is steem.com. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog.

Buying and Selling Steem

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Steem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.