Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Get Stevanato Group alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on STVN. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Stevanato Group in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Stevanato Group in a report on Monday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stevanato Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of €32.83 ($35.69).

Get Our Latest Analysis on Stevanato Group

Stevanato Group Price Performance

NYSE:STVN traded down €0.48 ($0.52) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €21.23 ($23.08). 408,641 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 491,171. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €19.65 and its 200 day moving average price is €26.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Stevanato Group has a 12-month low of €16.56 ($18.00) and a 12-month high of €36.30 ($39.46).

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported €0.09 ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of €0.12 ($0.13) by (€0.03) (($0.03)). Stevanato Group had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The company had revenue of €256.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of €261.28 million. Research analysts predict that Stevanato Group will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stevanato Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Stevanato Group by 48.7% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,778,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221,615 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its holdings in Stevanato Group by 763.9% during the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,824,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,075 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Stevanato Group by 78.1% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,274,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,789,000 after buying an additional 559,070 shares in the last quarter. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Stevanato Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,655,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stevanato Group by 50.1% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,432,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,995,000 after purchasing an additional 478,260 shares in the last quarter.

Stevanato Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for bio-pharma and healthcare industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stevanato Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stevanato Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.