Steven J. Boyes Sells 118 Shares of Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV) Stock

Posted by on Jul 15th, 2024

Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEVGet Free Report) insider Steven J. Boyes sold 118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 483 ($6.19), for a total transaction of £569.94 ($730.04).

Barratt Developments Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Barratt Developments stock traded down GBX 2.80 ($0.04) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 492.45 ($6.31). The stock had a trading volume of 1,692,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,075,761. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 494.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 492.76. The company has a market capitalization of £4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 2,262.73, a P/E/G ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. Barratt Developments plc has a 1 year low of GBX 384.15 ($4.92) and a 1 year high of GBX 582.60 ($7.46).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Friday, July 5th.

About Barratt Developments

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding business in the United Kingdom. The company acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.

