StorageVault Canada Inc. (CVE:SVI) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

StorageVault Canada Inc. (CVE:SVI – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$6.06.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.25 to C$5.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Scotiabank cut their price target on StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$6.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$6.25 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$6.00 to C$5.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

Shares of SVI stock opened at C$6.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -71.33. StorageVault Canada has a 1 year low of C$3.68 and a 1 year high of C$7.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 687.87.

In related news, insider StorageVault Canada Inc. purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$4.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$94,382.00. Insiders purchased 120,000 shares of company stock worth $552,404 in the last 90 days.

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

