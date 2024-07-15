Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Given New $350.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $345.00 to $350.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.94% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Stryker from $366.00 to $369.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $370.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Stryker from $348.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Stryker from $362.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $372.05.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of Stryker stock traded down $8.98 on Monday, hitting $330.39. The stock had a trading volume of 485,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,781. The stock has a market cap of $125.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Stryker has a 52-week low of $249.98 and a 52-week high of $361.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $337.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $336.78.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 16.03%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stryker will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stryker

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 203.3% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 91 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Rogco LP bought a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Featured Stories

