Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Shares Gap Up to $41.36

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $41.36, but opened at $43.56. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. shares last traded at $45.75, with a volume of 70,818 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Lake Street Capital raised Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Stock Up 7.1 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.09. The company has a market capitalization of $770.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.22.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $136.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.40 million. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 27.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

In other news, Director Amir Rosenthal sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $75,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,822. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 10,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 22,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

About Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Firearms and Castings. It provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and modern sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.

