Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 372,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $47,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Sun Communities during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Sun Communities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Sun Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Communities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SUI traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $123.56. The company had a trading volume of 14,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,471. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.74 and a 52 week high of $141.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $118.07 and its 200 day moving average is $124.12. The company has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.47, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 324.14%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point increased their price target on Sun Communities from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $145.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.40.

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

