SunCar Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

SunCar Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 213,600 shares, a decrease of 14.0% from the June 15th total of 248,300 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 245,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
SunCar Technology Group Stock Down 1.8 %
Shares of SDA stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.74. The company had a trading volume of 65,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,296. SunCar Technology Group has a 52 week low of $5.43 and a 52 week high of $20.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.67.
SunCar Technology Group Company Profile
