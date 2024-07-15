Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Shares Gap Down to $7.68

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.68, but opened at $7.04. Sunnova Energy International shares last traded at $6.84, with a volume of 844,796 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler downgraded Sunnova Energy International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $9.00 to $4.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Truist Financial cut their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.73.

Sunnova Energy International Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $859.18 million, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.01.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.22. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 56.52% and a negative return on equity of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $160.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.70) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunnova Energy International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 124.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,563,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,841,000 after purchasing an additional 866,705 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 3,168.8% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 574,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 556,563 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the 4th quarter worth $6,930,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,270,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,532,000 after acquiring an additional 379,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the 1st quarter worth $2,086,000.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc engages in the provision of energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and solar energy system and energy storage system diagnostics services.

