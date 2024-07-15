SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Price Target Cut to $2.50

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Susquehanna from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SPWR. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of SunPower from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of SunPower from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of SunPower from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of SunPower from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of SunPower from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SunPower currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $4.54.

SunPower Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of SunPower

NASDAQ SPWR traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.50. 744,744 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,949,763. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.86. SunPower has a 12-month low of $1.76 and a 12-month high of $12.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.86 and a 200-day moving average of $3.01.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPWR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in SunPower by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,685,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,056,000 after purchasing an additional 44,479 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in SunPower by 193.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,708,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,231 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in SunPower by 530.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,646,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,270 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in SunPower by 117.7% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 343,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 185,761 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in SunPower by 15.4% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 315,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 42,098 shares during the period. 47.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

