Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Acquires 42,288 Shares of LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its holdings in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Free Report) by 148.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,288 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in LegalZoom.com were worth $944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in LegalZoom.com by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,777,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,282,000 after buying an additional 2,777,206 shares during the last quarter. Technology Crossover Management IX Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of LegalZoom.com by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Technology Crossover Management IX Ltd. now owns 16,396,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094,240 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of LegalZoom.com by 3,195.4% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 943,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,666,000 after acquiring an additional 915,214 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in LegalZoom.com by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,974,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,309,000 after acquiring an additional 775,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in LegalZoom.com by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,975,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,621,000 after purchasing an additional 409,326 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LegalZoom.com Trading Up 4.9 %

LegalZoom.com stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,234,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,698,488. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.64. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.10. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.33 and a fifty-two week high of $15.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LegalZoom.com ( NASDAQ:LZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. LegalZoom.com had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of $174.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.87 million. Research analysts forecast that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities downgraded LegalZoom.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup lowered shares of LegalZoom.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of LegalZoom.com from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut LegalZoom.com from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.21.

LegalZoom.com Profile

(Free Report)

LegalZoom.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online platform that supports the legal, compliance, and business management needs of small businesses and consumers in the United States. The company's platform offers business formation products, such as limited liability company, incorporation of C and S corporations, nonprofit formations, doing-business-as, corporate changes and filings, business licenses, legal forms, and beneficial ownership information reports; intellectual property products consisting of trademark and patent applications, and copyright registrations; and tax services, including business and personal tax preparations.

