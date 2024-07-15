Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Acquires New Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. RK Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. RK Asset Management LLC now owns 9,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,255,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REGN traded down $7.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1,092.52. The stock had a trading volume of 145,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,540. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 5.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,013.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $965.66. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $715.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1,106.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 29.45%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,047.11, for a total transaction of $1,190,564.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,540,179.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 1,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,088.95, for a total transaction of $2,031,980.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,311,496.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,047.11, for a total transaction of $1,190,564.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,540,179.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,074 shares of company stock worth $64,546,123. Company insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on REGN. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,229.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,135.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,152.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,090.00 to $1,099.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,038.77.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

