Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Acquires New Shares in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 151,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Fate Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 1,462.4% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,548,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,705,000 after buying an additional 2,385,207 shares in the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM boosted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 2,183,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,165,000 after purchasing an additional 335,284 shares in the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,825,000. Superstring Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,171,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 233,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 59,267 shares in the last quarter. 97.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FATE stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 464,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,577,553. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.10. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $8.83.

Fate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FATE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47). The business had revenue of $1.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.80 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 46.49% and a negative net margin of 2,933.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FATE. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler raised Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $2.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fate Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.75.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. The company's chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-targeted NK and T-cell product candidates include FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, and FT522, to treat lymphoma and autoimmune disorders.

