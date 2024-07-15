Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Acquires New Shares in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,814,000.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 5,533.3% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1,677.8% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 485.7% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Take-Two Interactive Software

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Jon J. Moses sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.25, for a total value of $378,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,324,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total value of $36,432.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,724,591.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jon J. Moses sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.25, for a total value of $378,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,324,626.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ TTWO traded up $0.31 on Monday, reaching $153.66. The stock had a trading volume of 424,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,655,780. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $154.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.34 and a 1 year high of $171.59. The company has a market capitalization of $26.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.84.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($17.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($17.09). Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 69.99% and a positive return on equity of 2.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TTWO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Monday, April 1st. HSBC downgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.52.

Get Our Latest Report on Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.