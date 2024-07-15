Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 27,872 AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 27,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,172,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVB. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter worth $3,610,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 529,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,970,000 after purchasing an additional 31,171 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 50,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,448,000 after buying an additional 6,720 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2,140.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 213,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,347,000 after buying an additional 204,186 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock traded up $3.21 on Monday, reaching $205.12. 107,389 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 737,386. The firm has a market cap of $29.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.96. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.45 and a 1-year high of $208.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $199.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.93.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($1.42). The business had revenue of $712.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.61 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 34.05% and a return on equity of 8.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 101.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $191.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $193.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.17.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

