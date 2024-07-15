Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 4,182 Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $868,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LANC. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lancaster Colony during the first quarter worth $864,000. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,356,000 after buying an additional 36,291 shares in the last quarter. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Lancaster Colony in the first quarter valued at about $862,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,445,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Lancaster Colony by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 319,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,139,000 after purchasing an additional 112,696 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on LANC shares. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $218.00 target price on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.75.

Lancaster Colony stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $185.84. 36,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,184. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 12-month low of $158.88 and a 12-month high of $215.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.66 and a beta of 0.37.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.02. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The firm had revenue of $471.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.69%.

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

