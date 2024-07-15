Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Buys 214,238 Shares of Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Free Report) by 350.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 275,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 214,238 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned 0.16% of Vimeo worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VMEO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Vimeo by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,493,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360,405 shares during the last quarter. Circumference Group LLC bought a new position in Vimeo in the 4th quarter valued at $2,267,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vimeo by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,259,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,018,000 after purchasing an additional 483,443 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vimeo by 142.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 664,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 390,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Vimeo by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,776,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,962,000 after purchasing an additional 174,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.
Vimeo Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ VMEO traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,049,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,299,270. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.99. The firm has a market cap of $614.45 million, a P/E ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 2.03. Vimeo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $5.77.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective (up previously from $4.00) on shares of Vimeo in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.
View Our Latest Research Report on VMEO
Vimeo Profile
Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions worldwide. It provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. The company also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vimeo
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Automaker’s Bold Move to an EV Future: Is It Time to Buy Stock?
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Massive Breakout: This ETF Signals Big Gains for Small-Cap Stocks
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Major Gaming Stock to Watch: Why It’s a Safe Bet Now
Receive News & Ratings for Vimeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vimeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.