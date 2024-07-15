Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Buys New Position in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 323,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned about 0.23% of Community Health Systems at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Community Health Systems by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,583,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,475,000 after purchasing an additional 701,036 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Community Health Systems by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,578,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,940,000 after purchasing an additional 122,000 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Community Health Systems by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 730,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 6,333 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 8.5% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 251,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 19,787 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Community Health Systems from $3.75 to $4.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Community Health Systems from $5.50 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.15.

Shares of CYH traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.82. The stock had a trading volume of 607,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,845,411. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.51 and its 200 day moving average is $3.38. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $5.20. The company has a market capitalization of $530.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.52.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share. Community Health Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

