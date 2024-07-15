Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Buys New Position in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 6,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Materion by 29.7% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 262,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,534,000 after buying an additional 60,030 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Materion by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,531,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $258,016,000 after purchasing an additional 35,888 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Materion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,311,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Materion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,340,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Materion in the first quarter valued at $1,448,000. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Materion from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Insider Activity

In other Materion news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 2,000 shares of Materion stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.31, for a total transaction of $226,620.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,031 shares in the company, valued at $2,043,092.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Materion news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.31, for a total transaction of $226,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,043,092.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Emily M. Liggett sold 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $128,862.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,621 shares in the company, valued at $293,185.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Materion Price Performance

MTRN traded up $4.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $115.57. 34,538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,285. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 1.19. Materion Co. has a one year low of $92.23 and a one year high of $145.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.02.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.02). Materion had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $385.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Materion Co. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

Materion Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. This is an increase from Materion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Materion’s payout ratio is presently 13.53%.

About Materion

Materion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other.

Further Reading

